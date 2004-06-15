Earth Could Become Desert Wasteland, UN says

The world is turning to dust, with lands the size of Rhode Island becoming desert wasteland every year and the problem threatening to send millions of people fleeing to greener countries, the United Nations says.
One-third of the Earth’s surface is at risk, driving people into cities and destroying agriculture in vast swaths of Africa. Thirty-one percent of Spain is threatened, while China has lost 36,000 square miles to desert — an area the size of Indiana — since the 1950s.
This week the United Nations marks the 10th anniversary of the Convention to Combat Desertification, a plan aimed at stopping the phenomenon. Despite the efforts, the trend seems to be picking up speed — doubling its pace since the 1970s.
“It’s a creeping catastrophe,” said Michel Smitall, a spokesman for the U.N. secretariat that oversees the 1994 accord. “Entire parts of the world might become uninhabitable.”
Slash-and-burn agriculture, sloppy conservation, overtaxed water supplies and soaring populations are mostly to blame. But global warming is taking its toll, too.
The United Nations is holding a ceremony in Bonn, Germany, on Thursday to mark World Day to Combat Desertification and will hold a meeting in Brazil this month to take stock of the problem.
The warning comes as a controversial movie, “The Day After Tomorrow,” is whipping up interest in climate change, and as rivers and lakes dry up in the American West, giving Americans a taste of what’s to come elsewhere.
The United Nations says:
-From the mid-1990s to 2000, 1,374 square miles have turned into deserts each year — an area about the size of Rhode Island. That’s up from 840 square miles in the 1980s, and 624 square miles during the 1970s.
-By 2025, two-thirds of arable land in Africa will disappear, along with one-third of Asia’s and one-fifth of South America’s.
-Some 135 million people — equivalent to the populations of France and Germany combined are at risk of being displaced.
Most at risk are dry regions on the edges of deserts — places like sub-Saharan Africa or the Gobi Desert in China, where people are already struggling to eke out a living from the land.
As populations expand, those regions have become more stressed. Trees are cut for firewood, grasslands are overgrazed, fields are over-farmed and lose their nutrients, water becomes scarcer and dirtier.
Technology can make the problem worse. In parts of Australia, irrigation systems are pumping up salty water and slowly poisoning farms. In Saudi Arabia, herdsmen can use water trucks instead of taking their animals from oasis to oasis — but by staying in one place, the herds are getting bigger and eating all the grass.
In Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece, coastal resorts are swallowing up water that once moistened the wilderness. Many farmers in those countries still flood their fields instead of using more miserly “drip irrigation,” and the resulting shortages are slowly baking the life out of the land.
The result is a patchy “rash” of dead areas, rather than an easy-to-see expansion of existing deserts, scientists say. These areas have their good times and bad times as the weather changes. But in general, they are getting bigger and worse-off.
“It’s not as dramatic as a flood or a big disaster like an earthquake,” said Richard Thomas of the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas in Aleppo, Syria. “There are some bright spots and hot spots. But overall, there is a trend toward increasing degradation.”
The trend is speeding up, but it has been going on for centuries, scientists say. Fossilized pollen and seeds, along with ancient tools like grinding stones, show that much of the Middle East, the Mediterranean and North Africa were once green. The Sahara itself was a savanna, and rock paintings show giraffes, elephants and cows once lived there.
10 thoughts on "Earth Could Become Desert Wasteland, UN says"
…that this study is centered around the seemingly steady loss off green lands. I’m wondering what can be done to turn it around? I have to assume that NOT using Slash-and-burn agriculture, sloppy conservation, overtaxed water supplies, slowing global warming, or staying in the suburbs or country might help because the study never really directly offers solutions.
With all the sandy soil in the world, I’ve always wondered why it’s not possible to develop some genetically altered green grass that grows anywhere. Couldn’t we find an army of Johnny Appleseeds (conservationists, treehuggers, environmentalists, etc.) to spread around the seeds of trees, shrubs, weeds, grass or anything that grows?
One thing that might help humanity survive on this planet is going back to the simple life of many centuries ago, where each family grew its produce and raised its animals. Sure, it would still be possible to use technology — for example, for communications or medicine or travel — but the responsibility to stay alive would now be on the shoulders of each family unit. Somehow, I think that would put the odds in our favor.
jon
So, will warmer temperatures warm water and raise the humidity of air, or will warmer temperatures somehow only affect the bits of land between the oceans?
One of the main reasons that technology has boomed in recent times is that we have been able to rely on others to produce our food, and hence been able to focous our time on other persuits. If we all had to produce our own food, socity as we know it (free time, jobs outside of the home, etc) would cease to exist in any meaning full form, or we would slowly revert back to our current system. I belive that the best way to immediatly impact the environment positively is to stop producing beef for food. The ammount of water/feed to get a pound of beef is staggering. Plus the human body does just fine with little to no meat.
J N
I’m a big meat eater so I don’t think I could adapt to eating soy burgers and tofu. However I think that raising cattle and chickens could be made more efficient. For one, grain-fed cattle produces good quality meat, so why free range? Also, what about multi-level chickenhouses? I’m not sure if they are doing this now, probably in China they are, but it would be more space-efficient.
As for water- Freshwater, that is- Obviously the current technology makes saltwater desalination impractical. However, we’re losing pieces of icebergs at the North and South Pole all the time, right? (“Day After Tomorrow”, need I say more?)And melting icebergs mean rising sea levels and God forbid, a dramatic desalination of sea water.
So why not build some big water stations around the Poles? Chip off the ice, melt it, and tank it to the countries that need it? I know, I know, using up all the ice would severly alter our global weather, and other things. But at this point we’re fighting a losing battle with pollution and global warming, so I’m looking at this as a short term method of getting freshwater where it needs to go: Not in the salty ocean, but into the stomachs of the thirsty millions. Once we get Mother Nature balanced right, we can suspend operations. So that should be a good option.
As for the deserts, I have an idea that could kill two birds with one stone. Since deserts are such a harsh environment, there’s usually not alot of people there. So how about building large, and I mean large- air purifiers in all of the world’s deserts? Something like a nuclear reactor cooling tower, but way bigger. The air purifiers would suck in air, condense it, purify it, and the water vapor thats collected could be pumped into pools around the sand. That would jumpstart any vegetation in the area.
That’s just my theories about it.
Look up how much of your favorite country is “cropland”, “pasture”, and “rangeland”. Only “cropland” is suitable for crops. A cow is something which converts the inedible stuff on the rest of the land into something we can eat. And that conversion isn’t easy, read up on why it needs more than one stomach. It’s not hard to find.
Well, first off i’m from Wisconsin, there’s not much you could teach me about cows. Most feed that cows eat is either hay grown on what you call “Cropland” or meat from other animals. Most of the meat produced in the united states is NOT free range, thats why you pay an arm and a leg even for free range chicken eggs, let alone free range chicken or turkey meat. Chicken houses are usually multi-level complexes of thousands of chickens in one housing. (please be aware that some of the photos on that site are pretty sick)
I eat just as much meat as the next guy, mabie even more sence the new diet, but i think it’s important that we all understand exactly what went into making my steak and eggs for breakfast.
J N
Good suggestion, but it has been done already.
We already have genetically altered grass which grows in several environments:
Millets
Rye
Barley
Triticale
Oat
If sea-level were to rise a meter the average salinity of the oceans would hardly change (think how deep the oceans are). All of that incoming fresh water (and thermal expansion) is just a drop in the bucket.
Your ice idea has been thought of before, and more carefully. Why chip the ice and melt it in a region where energy is hard to come by? Just let it slough into the ocean as an iceberg and then drag it to a population center using some sort of super-tugboat.
Desert air is dry. You’d have to be desparate to waste so much energy cooling the air enough to squeeze a small amount of water out of it. Most plans for watering deserts simply involve rerouting it from somewhere else. I don’t know if there’s any evidence that watering a desert somehow encourages more precipitation there. If anything, the hot superdry air from your stacks would tend to suppress precip.
I’ve heard of the ice-tugboat idea, but frankly it seems slow and wasteful.
As far as energy is concerned on a melting station in Antartica, the main power supply should be nuclear. I don’t see any other way of doing it. Using nuclear rods that can melt ice, at the same time the ice and cold water created could keep the rods from becoming too hot. Don’t ask me to specify a detailed design, I’m not a engineer or a chemist, I’m an idea man.
Anyway, using nuclear energy the station could be 100% self-sufficient, and while putting water on tankers would make distribution slow, it would eliminate almost any work to be done on the receiving end.
I know that getting moisture from the desert air is futile, I just figured it might be a possibility in the future, with new technology. But I think that putting something like air purifiers in a population center would generate alot of noise pollution, plus you couldn’t fly over it. So in remote areas, there wouldn’t be alot of people around other than the employees that could have problems from it.
Drifter855 – your fantasy ideas are out of star trek or star wars. Stick to reality- stop destroying forests, and humans will delay extinction. Trees create rain – no trees , no rain.
