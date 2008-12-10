Positron and Negatron Equals a "Zerotron?"

e^- + e^+ = e^0 ?
A little manipulation with the idea of “electron-anti-electron annihilation” leads to the consideration of there being a neutral combination particle.
The electron and anti-electron (negatron and positron) are known to combine and disappear. This gives off energy as “annular radiation” and is known as mutual “annihilation.” However, let us take a look at the situation.
Let us assume that an electron spinning in one direction along a given axis at the speed of light, meets an anti-electron travelling at the same velocity with the opposite spin orientation. As the velocity of each, in opposite vectors is “c” the speed of light, the Kinetic Energy of each is
(mc^2)/2 and the Energy expected to be dissipated in the “head on collision” is mc^2. However–believing Einstein–we see that we still have at least one “mc^2” worth of energy unaccounted for as each of the two participants in the “collision” had this much Energy ascribed to them.
This indicates that there is enough Energy remaining for a particle of the same mass as either of the originals to have survived the collision. A logical thought is that, rather than a “mutual destruction,” the negatron and positron simply did a “Yin-Yang” combination to a neutral unit dumping excess rotational motion as “annular’ (ring-form) radiation into the plane in which they met.
There is another known process, called “pair-formation” in which radiation above a certain threshold, the same Energy as the annular radiation. will, under certain conditions, lead to the appearance of an electron and a proton. It is reasonable that a “parent entity” of the “positron and negatron,” which we may call a “zerotron,” “e^0,” could be an explanation for both phenomena.
A neutral entity as a “parent to a positive-negative pair” is, of course, known. The neutron is the “neutral parent” to the electron and proton. It is not too far-fetched to suggest the following: e^0 + Energy –> n^0 –> e^- + p^+ + Energy. That is, that under some condition the unit which we are postulating as the predecessor of the electron and anti-electron may be converted to a neutron which then splits to the electron and proton.
Along the same lines of reasoning we may note that the Muon comes in three forms, positive, negative and neutral. Has anyone checked to seen if the positive and negative forms combine to form the neutral one? Probably that would be very hard to check.
One may also suggest that there possibly be a neutral predecessor of the neutrino and anti-neutrino, a “zeroino.”
3 thoughts on “Positron and Negatron Equals a "Zerotron?"”
Let’s analyze this statement: “an electron spinning in one direction along a given axis at the speed of light, meets an anti-electron travelling at the same velocity with the opposite spin orientation.” First of all, electrons can’t travel at the speed of light, so this is already a physically impossible scenario. Secondly, since velocities are vectors, if both electrons have the same velocity they are traveling in the same direction and can’t possibly meet. Perhaps “speed” was meant where we see “velocity.” Since a physically impossible scenario has been presented, the speculation about energy is pointless.
Furthermore, it is well known what happens when positrons and electrons meet. It is possible to track the by-products of such collisions and when all their masses and energies are added up the sum equals the original mass+energy. Same thing with momentum and other properties. The simplest form of this experiment is to collide a positron and electron at a very low relative speed. The result is two gamma rays shooting off in opposite directions, each gamma ray bearing an amount of energy equivalent to the energy stored in the rest mass of one of the ‘trons. If there is a “Zerotron” produced in this collision, it has no mass, no kinetic energy, no momentum, no charge, no spin. It is – in a word – Nothing.
Thanks for wasting our time, Deanlsinclair.
Well, the comment made was almost exactly what I expected.
The motion at the speed of light actually would be a spinning motion. Velocity is a vector. I said in opposite directions..This implies 0opposing vectors…..
Now, as to your experiment, what is the source of the low speed positron and negatron which you are going to follow in your experiment? Wherebeen done and when?
Whast is your concept of an electron and a positron?
Why can’t an electron hafe a motion at the speed of light–other than that “it would violate Relativity?” DLS
When a positron and negatron annihilate the mass is eliminated and the energy is lost as gamma radiation. The experiment the gentleman was talking about is the cloud chamber experiments done by Carl Anderson in 1932. A positron is the antiparticle of an electron it has the same mass and an equivalent opposing charge. The particle is created during the decay process. The theory of relativity states that nothing can go the speed of light. An electron could possibly go very close to it, since it has such a minute mass (~9.31X10^-31kg) but it could never reach the speed of light. Unless you are trying to disprove the theory of relativity, I don’t understand what you are asking. I understand I’m 3 years late in discovering this article, but I hope no one reads your misinformed rant about “what if physics didn’t apply?” I’m sorry I don’t have sources for the information listed off the top of my head, but I’m sure you can manage to do your own research.
