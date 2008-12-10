Positron and Negatron Equals a "Zerotron?"

e^- + e^+ = e^0 ?

A little manipulation with the idea of “electron-anti-electron annihilation” leads to the consideration of there being a neutral combination particle.

The electron and anti-electron (negatron and positron) are known to combine and disappear. This gives off energy as “annular radiation” and is known as mutual “annihilation.” However, let us take a look at the situation.

Let us assume that an electron spinning in one direction along a given axis at the speed of light, meets an anti-electron travelling at the same velocity with the opposite spin orientation. As the velocity of each, in opposite vectors is “c” the speed of light, the Kinetic Energy of each is

(mc^2)/2 and the Energy expected to be dissipated in the “head on collision” is mc^2. However–believing Einstein–we see that we still have at least one “mc^2” worth of energy unaccounted for as each of the two participants in the “collision” had this much Energy ascribed to them.

This indicates that there is enough Energy remaining for a particle of the same mass as either of the originals to have survived the collision. A logical thought is that, rather than a “mutual destruction,” the negatron and positron simply did a “Yin-Yang” combination to a neutral unit dumping excess rotational motion as “annular’ (ring-form) radiation into the plane in which they met.

There is another known process, called “pair-formation” in which radiation above a certain threshold, the same Energy as the annular radiation. will, under certain conditions, lead to the appearance of an electron and a proton. It is reasonable that a “parent entity” of the “positron and negatron,” which we may call a “zerotron,” “e^0,” could be an explanation for both phenomena.

A neutral entity as a “parent to a positive-negative pair” is, of course, known. The neutron is the “neutral parent” to the electron and proton. It is not too far-fetched to suggest the following: e^0 + Energy –> n^0 –> e^- + p^+ + Energy. That is, that under some condition the unit which we are postulating as the predecessor of the electron and anti-electron may be converted to a neutron which then splits to the electron and proton.

Along the same lines of reasoning we may note that the Muon comes in three forms, positive, negative and neutral. Has anyone checked to seen if the positive and negative forms combine to form the neutral one? Probably that would be very hard to check.

One may also suggest that there possibly be a neutral predecessor of the neutrino and anti-neutrino, a “zeroino.”