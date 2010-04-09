A swallow tale – emotional birds

A friend of mine recently posted a link to the series of photos of the dying swallow and its purported mate attending to it. It was all over the web a couple of years ago, and supposedly sold out a French newspaper. Now, everyone is once again getting all emotional about the supposed feelings of the male bird and its “wife”.

Now, I’m not going to claim that we can know for certain what level of sentience and emotions any animal might feel, but I’m afraid this sequence of photos is artificial and entirely scripted to appeal to human sentimentality.

The photos are of unknown provenance but there are claims that they were originally published in a French newspaper, a Chinese website, and various photo sites. Almost always the person posting the photos says that millions of people have been moved and cried at these images. How do they know?

More worrying is the fictionalised anthropomorphing of the scene to suggest that somehow the male swallow understands that his mate has been fatally wounded by a car and that he pines for her, attempts to a rescucitation and then mourns her death, when she finally succumbs to her injuries. The captions interpret the scene in one way, but can we know for sure what’s really going on in the male’s brain?

Does he really cry “with adoring love”? Did he really stand beside her body “with sadness and sorrow”? How can anyone know? Who’s to say what was going on in this scene? Where’s the evidence that it was even a mating pair? Has an expert even confirmed that the injured bird is female and the other male? In the “feeding” seen it appears as if the male’s parenting instinct has kicked in and he is simply responding to the static female’s call as if she were a screaming chick in the nest.

There is even a suggestion that the male tried to move the female, perhaps he did, but that is not obvious from a still photograph, video evidence would be a lot more convincing. More to the point though, this looks more like a mating attempt. Birds attempting to move dead birds has not been reported in the scientific literature, but observation of necrophilia has.

Sad as this scene appears to our eyes, this is not proof that swallows have feelings akin to human emotions. One might even speculate that the next photograph, missing from the sequence, shows the male pecking at the carcass of the female. Who’s to say?

It’s not about being superior, it’s about the misinterpretation of observations and the anthropomorphising ofanimals. Yes, I can see a chimp “caring” for another, and elephants and pet dogs alike seem to suffer loss. But, my point is that we cannot actually know anything about another species’ level of self-awareness or emotions, we don’t even understand our own!

Do birds really fall in love and have wives, as implied by the narrative? Is the neural circuitry of their brains sophisticated enough to recognise the imminent death of a mate?

As to the specific photos and their descriptions, the “feeding” could be an innate response to the sound and posture of the injured bird the male mistaking it for a hungry chick. The nudging and claims that he’s trying to help his partner fly? Well…I’m afraid there are countless examples of that kind of behaviour in the literature and often it is simply the male attempting to mate with an apparently “willing” partner.

Yes, animals deserve our respect, but this kind of cartoonish photo story does nothing to inform and educate, it simply distorts reality and preys on our sentimentality. If it were a squashed snail and his mate would it have garnered so much attention, what about sharks or hyenas? Jellyfish?