Mercury is an inflammatory substance. There seems to be no other chemical element that leads to as much aggravation and vexation between those who see it as ultimately evil in some way and those who brush it aside like so much quicksilver of a glass slide.

A flurry of posts and emails from the anti-mercury movement came my way recently, some of which pointed to a free e-book about why you should have your mercury amalgam dental fillings replaced with modern materials and a post listing symptoms of mercury toxicity on a so-called “natural” dentistry website.

I assume this was no coincidence, given the report this week that fourteen Massachusetts dental practices have been fined by the state Department of Environmental Protection for failing to prevent mercury from being released into the water supply as reported in the Boston Business Journal.

It’s also probably not a coincidence that the tipoffs came in the wake of this week’s ruling by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in which it reversed an earlier caution on mercury fillings and now says that dental fillings containing mercury are safe for patients, including pregnant women and children. Moreover, the FDA now says that removing mercury fillings actually increases the problem as the dental patient and the environment will be exposed to greater levels of mercury vapor.

Certainly, mercury is, in many circumstances, a rather nasty element, it is toxic. It does cause harm. We don’t want to keep polluting the environment with this element as we have done in the past. There is also a world of difference between exposure to chronic low levels of mercury in the body and the acute toxicity of high exposure. If you are interested in the myths about mercury in low-energy compact fluorescent light-bulbs, check here.

But, the post(s) listing the alleged symptoms of mercury toxicity is rather intriguing to say the least. Some of the “symptoms” of which there are many almost exactly correlate with similar lists of problems one sees on the websites and in the pamphlets published by alternative health practitioners as problems they claim they can treat.

It’s quite bizarre that this should be the case. There is definitely a problem with the logic given that one camp’s assertion is that mercury is the underlying cause of all these problems and that the other claims to be able to treat the very same problems with some kind of physical intervention (manipulation, needles or whatever). Those physical manipulations are not going to affects concentrations of tissue or enzyme bound mercury compounds in the body.

Additionally, I’ve seen almost identical lists associated with other causes, deficiencies, the presence of spurious, unidentified pathogens, and more besides, so how can those claims be reconciled with the claims of the mercury antagonists and the practitioners who treat those lists of disorders?

Indeed, the majority of the health problems cited are not so simple that they can be pinned down to a single chemical or often any single cause. Research studies that claim otherwise will struggle to counter the argument that multiple causes are to blame, of which the presence of mercury may be just one. In order to pin down a disorder to a specific cause requires vast amounts of data from huge numbers of people and experimental controls that exclude any of the myriad other internal or external factors that might also contribute to some of these very complicated conditions.

Mercury in the body is not good. But, blaming it for causing almost every problem of unknown cause, or etiology, is not productive, especially given that there is no means to purge the body of accumulated mercury, despite the claims of manufacturers of alternative health drink manufacturers or detox programs.

Here are the lists of so-called symptoms of mercury toxicity:

Physical

Autism

Chronic fatigue

Amyotropic lateral sclerosis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Myasthenia gravis

Paresthesias (loss of sensation) and neuralgia

Vision, taste, smell and hearing disturbances

Vertigo and tinnitus

Multiple Sclerosis

Parkinson’s disease

Alzheimer’s’ disease

Other dementias

Hypothyroidism/Cold Extremities

Infertility

Poor libido

Impotency

Underactive thyroid

Other Endocrine problems

Rheumatoid arthritis

Juvenile arthritis

Lupus erythromatosus

Other autoimmune diseases

Multiple chemical sensitivities*

Diabetes

Hypertension

Fibromyalgia

Sciatica

Gastritis and Colitis

Irritable bowel syndrome

Crohn’s disease

Sleep disorders

Yeast syndrome

Psychological

“Brain fog” or poor focus/concentration*

Rage or being quick to anger*

Mood Swings

Indecisiveness*

Panic attacks

Attention deficit (ADHD)

Hyperactivity

Learning disabilities

Depression

Unexplainable sadness*

Joylessness*

Fearfulness*

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Manic-depressive disorder (now known as bipolar disorder)

Anorexia nervosa

Bulimia

*How can these even be defined clearly in medical terms?