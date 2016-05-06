The distant future

There will come a time again, when we eat our food without photographing it before, during and after.

There will come a time again, when we enjoy the moment without telling any number of people who are not there about it via a social networking update.

There will come a time again, when we can visit a natural place, enjoy a sunset, see the sites all without holding a device at arm’s length to prove to an uncaring world that we were there.

There will come a time again, when we see a famous name and do not immediately assume that they died prematurely in tragic circumstances.

There will come a time again, when we will take the time to live our lives, love our loves and be connected only to what surrounds us and the people we are with only thinking fondly of those who are absent without the need to send an instant message.

That time will come when the machines decide enough is enough and pull the plug…